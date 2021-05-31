Caricom-Mercosur Chamber to attend WHO forum on post covid-19 trade

Simatovich outlined the world in the years to come after the coronavirus crisis

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has invited the Inter-Regional CARICOM–MERCOSUR Trade Council (CCICaMe) to take part in the 2021 Public Forum “Trade after covid-19: Building Resilience,” to be held at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, it was announced.

CCICaMe CEO Nelson Simatovich highlighted the WTO's role as the only international organization that deals with the rules that govern trade between countries through the WTO Agreements, which have been negotiated and signed by most countries, in order to guarantee that commercial exchanges are carried out in the most fluid, predictable and free way possible.

Simatovich, a recognized expert in corporate governance, concerted administration and institutional transparency, explained that also from the CCICaMe also admitted contacts are being made with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to assess the impacts on Latin America and the Caribbean of the post-pandemic crisis and the possible exit routes.

He also announced negotiations are underway with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) given the destruction of the productive and social fabric in developing countries, where rebuilding the meagre existing pre-pandemic levels is expected to take decades.

Simatovich also warned about the need to have a broader view on what is happening in the entire world, since there are problems inherent to the American continent, but they're also side effects to the economic crises in other regions, particularly in their health care systems which will have to remain in full alert mode even after covid-19 due to the possibility of new resistant of the virus.

He also foresaw a future is more uncertain than ever for human civilization as we knew it coupled with the lack of a consensual, coordinated, articulated and harmonized response in the absence of unified international leadership.

The Inter-Regional Chamber of Commerce Caricom - Mercosur, is a non-profit organization, which aims to contribute to generating possible business between both regional blocs to increase bilateral trade and investments. Caricom is made up of Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, while Mercosur is made up of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, plus associated countries.

This includes the most important alliance in Latin America and the Caribbean if in addition to the states parties we add the states associated with each of these subregional integration blocs.