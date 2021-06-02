Argentine fisheries exports in first quarter of 2021 reach US$ 162,5 million

In the first quarter Illex squid sales were over 50,000 tons, 96% of which was sold whole at an average of US$ 2,000 the ton

Shrimp sales and value were also up with a 16% demand increase and 23% in price. Whole shrimp made US$ 6,000 the ton

Argentina fisheries overseas sales during the first quarter of the year reached 56.843 tons, which represent a 34,9% volume increase compared to a year ago, but the value, US$ 162,5 million only climbed 7,7%, since the average price of the different species dropped 20%, according to the Under Secretary Fisheries department.

The report shows that Illex squid represented the largest volume of exports but with a strong drop in the price. Shrimp sales were also up with a slight increase in value, while demand for hubbsi hake was weaker but with a better price. However toothfish, skates and croakers volumes were down and so was value: “prices dropped up to 30%”. Pollok sales were up but because of a plummeting of price.

In the first quarter Illex squid sales were over 50,000 tons, 96% of which was sold whole at an average of US$ 2,000 the ton. This was a 9% increase in sales over the same period in 2020, but price was 21,5% lower. Shrimp sales and value were also up with a 16% demand increase and 23% in price. Whole shrimp made US$ 6,000 the ton.

Hubbsi hake sales increased 1,45% over the same period last year, and 22,000 tons were sold at an average US$ 2,300 the ton. Hake filet, 64% of sales, demand dropped 7,5% and the price 5,5%.

The report regrets that for toothfish the market was disastrous, sales were down 31% and price tumbled 40%. This quarter 947 tons were sold at an average price of US$ 10,928, when only two years ago the going price was in the range of US$ 20,000. With skate something similar, sales down 39% in spite of price 24% lower. Sales amounted to 480 tons at an average US$ 2.690 the ton. Likewise with pollock, sales were up 25% but the price 37% less than last year. So far 244 tons were exported at an average US$ 1.000 the ton. Finally hoki export volume jumped 59%, but with a value 47% below last year. King crab sales jumped 37% and exports remained at a similar level as well as value, 648 tons at US$ 17,214 the ton.

Spain remains the main export market for Argentina fisheries when it comes to value, 15,000 tons and US$ 72 million, but South Korea took the greater share, 23.000 tons and US$ 46 million. China was third with 11.000 tons and US$ 40 million, even when pre-pandemic they were the top buyer, in 2019, they took 52.000 tons for US$ 160 million.

The report finally indicates that the US, Russia and Thailand are growing markets 7,500 tons and US$ 37 million, (50% over 2020), and Russia with a similar volume and value. Brazil, once a leading market for Argentine fisheries exports continues depressed with 19% less purchases than a year ago.

Argentina on the other hand is an importer of fresh tuna and salmon from Ecuador and Chile, respectively, totaling 13,500 tons and 54 million dollars.