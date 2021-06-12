Pulitzer “special citation” for a teenager who caught on video the murder of George Floyd by police

A teenager whose video of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice was awarded a “special citation” on Friday by the Pulitzer Prize Board.

Eighteen-year-old Darnella Frazier was honored at a ceremony announcing the 2021 prestigious journalism awards for her video of Floyd’s May 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

Frazier was being recognized “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice,” the citation said.

The staff of the Star Tribune of Minneapolis was awarded the prize in the breaking news category for its coverage of Floyd’s death and its repercussions.

The New York Times was honored with the public service award for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Online outlet BuzzFeed won its first Pulitzer, in the international reporting category, for coverage of prison camps built by China for mass detention of Muslims.

