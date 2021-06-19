Brazil: Henrique Cardoso turns 90 and thinks tomorrow “could be better than today”

"I am in favor of forming a front," which shall not be permanent, FHC said

Former Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (FHC) defended the alliance of political forces to oppose authoritarianism in a newspaper interview marking his 90th birthday, Friday, June 18.

“Politics is talk, what do people do when they are in Parliament? Do you think you're at odds with each other? Talk! Like one more than the other, that doesn't mean you stick to the guy's idea. You simply respect the opinion. The diversity of opinions,” FHC was quoted as saying by Jornal Nacional.

Cardoso warned again against authoritarianism and defends the union of politicians for democracy. “I think we live in a moment that requires a broad front. It requires that some believe in the democratic game and prevent the country from unintentionally slipping, sliding towards a more closed, more authoritarian situation. Therefore, I am in favour of forming a front. This front will not be permanent. Because the differences are big, between groups, it's normal. Democracy requires pluralism. But at certain times, in defence of institutions, freedom and democracy, [an alliance] it is justified. I think that's the case.”

Much of what he thinks and what he lived, Fernando Henrique recorded in a recent memoir. A walk through the life of a boy who was born into a family of military and politicians, who moved from Rio to São Paulo as a child and had his personal history deeply mixed with the history of the country. “I didn't take any documents to write this book. Nothing. That's memory,” he says.

An intellectual dedicated to studying and understanding society, Fernando Henrique studied social sciences and married the anthropologist Ruth Cardoso, with whom he shared what he considers essential in university life: doing research. “It's not enough for you to just read. I read a lot. And I read a lot to this day. You have to live. Chatting, knowing what the other thinks. The feeling of the other,” he explained.

Cardoso left the country not to be arrested. He lived part of the effervescence and dangers of the 60s teaching in Chile and France.

Democracy twice took him to the top of his political career. He elected President with the party he helped create, the PSDB, and through which he consolidated what he believes to be his greatest legacy to the country: the creation of the Real Plan -which replaced the cruzeiro as national currency-, which put an end to inflation that in 1994 had reached almost 5,000 % per year.

“Why did it work? Because it wasn't a pre-made plan. It was a plan that was being manufactured with continuous information for the people”, he says.

Today, with the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Fernando Henrique Cardoso uses social media to be closer to people, especially young Brazilians. “Having contact with younger people is very important. You can't be left alone among old people. I know I am old. No need to tell me I know. There has to be a bit of a future. A person who has energy is my way. It has always been like this.”

“We can think about tomorrow. This is already a fantastic blessing. Our ability to imagine that tomorrow could be better than today. That's what I think,” he says.