Delta variant becoming the globally dominant variant; steep rise in the UK

19th Saturday, June 2021 - 09:09 UTC Full article

Britain has reported a steep rise in infections with the Delta variant, while Germany's health officials predicted it would rapidly become the dominant variant in the country.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist said on Friday that the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant.

Soumya Swaminathan also voiced disappointment in the failure of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a trial to meet the WHO's efficacy standard, in particular as highly transmissible variants boost the need for new, effective shots.

The Kremlin blamed a surge in Covid-19 cases on reluctance to have vaccinations and “nihilism” after record new infections in Moscow, mostly with the new Delta variant, fanned fears of a third wave.

“The Delta variant is well on its way to becoming the dominant variant globally because of its increased transmissibility,” Swaminathan told a news conference.

Coronavirus variants were cited by CureVac when the German company this week reported that its vaccine proved only 47% effective at preventing disease, below WHO's 50% benchmark.

The company said it documented at least 13 variants circulating within its study population.

Given that similar mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna posted efficacy rates topping 90%, Swaminathan said that the world had been expecting more from CureVac's candidate.

“Just because it's another mRNA vaccine, we cannot presume all mRNA vaccines are the same, because each one has a slightly different technology,” Swaminathan said, adding that the surprise failure underscored the value of robust clinical trials to test new products.