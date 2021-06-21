Scholarships for Falklands' alumni to continue their graduate and postgraduate studies in Argentina

21st Monday, June 2021 - 09:45 UTC Full article

Falklands students normally continue their tertiary studies in UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the US

Argentina has launched a program of scholarships for Falkland Islands' students, who “have the full right to access the Argentine national education system”, announced Daniel Filmus, head of the Malvinas and Antarctica Department, and Jaime Perczyk chairman of the Ministry of Education University Policies.

The launching of the proposal, which is not new, included the presence of several of the Patagonian universities involved.

Allegedly the “Thomas Bridges” scholarships program was established in Resolution 2065 (XX) of the United Nations General Assembly and implies “Argentina's commitment to respect the interests of the Malvinas inhabitants, as well as the Argentine government, and of the Argentine education institutions to establish close interrelated links with the inhabitants of the Islands”, according to the announced resolution.

Further on it points out that the proposal “retakes the 2015 initiative and with that same spirit is geared to strengthen links between the inhabitants of the Islands and the continent, offering a wide raft of career options, graduate and postgraduate studies at the universities of La Pampa, Rio Negro, Del Comahue, San Juan Bosco from Patagonia, Patagonia Austral and Tierra del Fuego” concludes the official announcement.