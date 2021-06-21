Scholarships for Falklands' alumni to continue their graduate and postgraduate studies in Argentina

Argentina has launched a program of scholarships for Falkland Islands' students, who “have the full right to access the Argentine national education system”, announced Daniel Filmus, head of the Malvinas and Antarctica Department, and Jaime Perczyk chairman of the Ministry of Education University Policies.
The launching of the proposal, which is not new, included the presence of several of the Patagonian universities involved.
Allegedly the “Thomas Bridges” scholarships program was established in Resolution 2065 (XX) of the United Nations General Assembly and implies “Argentina's commitment to respect the interests of the Malvinas inhabitants, as well as the Argentine government, and of the Argentine education institutions to establish close interrelated links with the inhabitants of the Islands”, according to the announced resolution.
Further on it points out that the proposal “retakes the 2015 initiative and with that same spirit is geared to strengthen links between the inhabitants of the Islands and the continent, offering a wide raft of career options, graduate and postgraduate studies at the universities of La Pampa, Rio Negro, Del Comahue, San Juan Bosco from Patagonia, Patagonia Austral and Tierra del Fuego” concludes the official announcement.
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
If anybody should apply for this he or she of course would be extremely well received in Argentina upon arrival. Big media coverage greeting this “Argentinian” “heim ins Reich”. Something like western defectors in the USSR at the time. But in order to come to one of those universities the student of course must have an Argentine ID card stating that he/she is an “Argentine citizen” residing in “Puerto Argentina” in the “Islas Malvinas”. He or she would be exploited in various propaganda stunts all the time. Sr. Filmus and perhaps even the president of Argentina will come down to be photographed together with this “fellow Argentinian”.Posted 22 hours ago +3
It would NOT be in the 'interests' of the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands to have anything to do with Argentina. The Argentine way of life is alien to them.Posted 23 hours ago +2
Does anybody know of a faster way of getting Covid 19 - other thanperhaps a Brazil night club?Posted 22 hours ago +2
Do so hope they wont be over dissapointed at zero uptake.