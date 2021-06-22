Chevening Scholarships awarded to 19 students from Argentina

Ambassador Kent bid farewell to the group through a virtual meeting, in the aims of wishing a safe and successful trip to the scholarship holders

Every year, a number of Chevening Scholarships are awarded to students from Argentina with outstanding academic performance and leadership qualities, allowing them full funding to undertake postgraduate studies in universities in the UK.

UK Ambassador Mark Kent bid farewell to the group through a virtual meeting, in the aims of wishing a safe and successful trip to the scholarship holders. A face-to-face event is usually hosted, but due to COVID-19, the British Ambassador could not welcome the group of young Argentines at his Residence.

Applications to study during 2022-2023 will open from 3 August to 2 November 2021. Start planning your application at http://www.chevening.org/apply.

The 2020-2021 beneficiaries are:

1. María Florencia Asef - LSE - Finance and Economics

2. Ezequiel Darío Badgen - ICL - Physics

3. Paulo Barbieri Kennedy - LSE - Public Policy

4. María Barraco - Queen Mary - Human Rights Law

5. Jonatan Beun - University of Warwick - Behavioural and Economic Science

6. María Florencia Buccari - University of Nottingham - Economic Development and Policy Analysis

7. Juan Ignacio Carranza Ferreyra - UCL - International Public Policy

8. Gabriela Commatteo - King’s College - Master of Laws

9. Bruno Ezequiel - LSE - International Social and Public Policy

10. Mateo García Fuentes - Queen Mary - Commercial and Corporate Law

11. Ricardo Horacio Gardey - University of Manchester - International Development: Development Management

12. María Eugenia Lafforgue - University of Sussex - Governance, Development and Public Policy

13. Pablo Mayo - University of Westminster - Energy and Environmental Change

14. Tatiana Podliszewski Rubin - LSE - International Social and Public Policy

15. María Elena Provensal - LSE - Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship

16. Ailén Daniela Remelsky - Goldsmiths - Human Rights, Culture and Social Justice

17. Martín Robles - UCL - Public Administration and Management

18. Javier Val - University of Aberdeen - Energy Management

19. Martín Verrier - King’s College - Intelligence and International Security