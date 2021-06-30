Low flying fighter jets over Ushuaia in mid afternoon

Monday mid-afternoon Argentine air force fighter planes overflew Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego province capital and the Beagle Channel, as part of training exercises in Patagonia and which are expected to continue for the next two days. The Fighting Hawk McDonald Douglas A-4R jets are based in Rio Gallegos, Santa Cruz province.

The jets surprised Ushuaia residents since they circled twice the city at a relatively low altitude and then left for the Beagle Channel, before disappearing for the rest of the day.

The Argentine Air Force later tweeted that the fighter jets are involved in training exercises in Southern Patagonia, close to San Julian, Chalten, Rio Turbio and the Rio Grande, operating from the military base of Rio Gallegos.

Actually, Ushuaia residents admitted they had been hearing jets on Sunday night and made them remember when the city had an airbase with the Mirage fighter bombers brigade stationed.

Local experts identified the aircraft as the OA/A-4AR, which apparently arrived in Rio Gallegos together with a Boeing 737 and a C-130 Hercules transporting personnel and equipment necessary for the exercises.

The Argentine Air Force said that the A-4AR and OA-4AR jets belong to the Fighters Group 5, and flight and shooting practices were to extend from June 24 to the end of the month.