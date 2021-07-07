Argentina wants to deepen ties with China, President Fernández says

Fernández highlighted the similarities of roles between the CCP and the PJ

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Tuesday highlighted “the historic relationship” between former leaders Juan Domingo Perón and Mao Tse-Tung as he took part as a guest during the virtual ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Fernández also praised current President Xi Jinping for being the man behind his country's new role as “a world economic power and a central player in international politics.” The Argentine head of state also underscored the Asian nation's “progress eradicating poverty.”

“I congratulate Xi on his words and I want mine to be congratulations on the 100 years of existence of the Communist Party,” Fernández said. ”The Justicialist Party (PJ) of Argentina and the CCP have had a historical relationship that goes back to the exchange of letters between Perón and Mao, almost 60 years ago,“ he went on.

Fernández also expressed his admiration for China's developments in science and technology and pointed out that the Asian country had grown to become an ”integral strategic partner“ of Argentina.

The Argentine President thanked China for its assistance in delivering supplies throughout the pandemic, particularly vaccines against covid-19. Argentina currently administers the Sinopharm brand and negotiations are underway to import the Cansino immunizer.

Fernández then pointed out the Justicialist Party's role in the Argentine people's access to various rights thanks to ”the action taken by Perón, three times president in democratic elections, and by Eva Perón, a pioneer in the fight for the equality of women in society.“

The Argentine leader also admitted his country ”seeks to deepen its ties“ with China, which is the second business partner and one that ”makes important investments in infrastructure works, transportation and gas pipelines.“

Fernández then called world leaders to “focus their objectives on bringing greater welfare to the peoples” through “scientific and technological development.”

”We have completed 49 years of bilateral relations. I want to thank your cooperation. Thanks for the donations and the facilities for the acquisition of strategic supplies in times of scarcity. They definitely helped us with vaccines,“ Fernández stressed during his virtual speech as he underlined that his Government ”has been encouraging exports of knowledge-based services.”