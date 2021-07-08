Three companies (two UK and one Israel) involved in Falklands' oil industry, added to Argentina's sanctions list

The announcement was made by Daniel Filmus Secretary of Malvinas and Antarctica and Energy Secretary Darío Martinez

Argentina announced it has launched a sanctions process against several foreign oil companies, the UK based Chrysaor Holdings Ltd, Harbor Energy Plc, and Israel's Navitas Petroleum for involvement in hydrocarbons activities, with illegitimate Falkland Islands licenses, in the Argentine continental shelf, more precisely at the Sea Lion project in North Malvinas basin

The announcement was made by Daniel Filmus Secretary of Malvinas and Antarctica and Energy Secretary Darío Martinez appealing to Argentine legislation, Law 26.659, which obliges oil companies to have Argentine licenses and if not they will be sanctioned with five to twenty years disqualification to operate in Argentina. This applies to companies involved directly or indirectly, be they legal entities, foreign or domestic.

Filmus at a press conference said that Argentina's actions are supported by a raft of several multilateral organizations such as OLADE, G77+China, CELAC, Mercosur, Ibero American Summit, all of which have defended UN General Assembly resolution 2065 calling for direct bilateral talks between Argentina and UK on Falklands sovereignty for a definitive and peaceful solution to the dispute. Likewise, resolution 3149 bans any unilateral actions unless the other side authorizes them.

Energy Secretary Martinez minister said the process was started, first with the respective notifications and will be followed by sanctions as indicated by law. “We must defend our energy sovereignty, and for this, we are working jointly with the Foreign Affairs ministry”

Martinez added that in 2020 Chrysaor Holdings Ltd reached an association agreement with Premier Oil Plc creating Harbour Energy Pls. Likewise also last year Rockhopper Exploration and Premier signed a 30% farm agreement with Navitas Petroleum in the Sea Lion project.

Apparently, the Argentine foreign affairs ministry sent “discouragement” letters both to Navitas and Chryasor pointing out to the South Atlantic islands sovereignty claims, and called on them not to finance or participate in Falklands' oil industry activities.

The official release also points out that back in 2012 another five companies were disqualified for their Falklands activities on the Argentine continental shelf with licenses from the illegitimate government of the Falklands.

Finally, the release indicates that, because of Argentina's active position, several global oil companies desisted from getting involved in Falklands' oil exploration as long as the sovereignty dispute persists and mentioned, British Petroleum, India's government oil company ONGC, Talisman Energy, Fugro-Geoteam AS and Anadarko.