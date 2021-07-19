Uruguay back in yellow, according to Harvard Index of COVID-19 contagion risk

The last time Uruguay had registered figures along the lines of Sunday's results was November 30, 2020, with 149 infections. Photo: Sebastián Astorga

Uruguay was depicted in yellow Sunday in Harvard's Index of contagion risk, which is tantamount to “moderate” after seven months listed among the more dangerous countries.

The Harvard index (P7) was conceived by the Harvard Global Health Institute to measure the incidence of the coronavirus in a country or in a territory, based on the average new cases in the last seven days per every 100,000 inhabitants.

Uruguay reported Sunday an average of 9.64 cases after 217 days with figures way above that mark, which had kept the country swaying back and forth between orange and red levels. With the 150 new cases Sunday, Uruguay went back to yellow.

“Day 493 of the Covid-19 epidemic, Uruguay is vaccinated and returns to yellow after 217 days. No concession to the virus, we must help to go towards Green,” wrote Uruguayan Medicine Professor Julio Medina on his Twitter account.

Sunday's figures were the lowest since the rebound in infections by the end of 2020. Of the 150 new cases, 80 were from Montevideo, 27 from Canelones, 17 from Maldonado, 8 from Paysandú, 6 from Treinta y Tres, 2 from Artigas, 2 from Durazno, 2 from San José, 2 from Soriano, 1 from Colonia , 1 from Lavalleja, 1 from Rivera and 1 from Salto.

Nevertheless, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Sunday was skeptical about any border openings for foreigners in the coming months. ”Do not take at face value that in spring it will open. We are thinking about that horizon.”

Lacalle insisted his government was indeed focused on reactivating tourism and that, new variants permitting, some borders might open in the spring for vaccinated travelers.