IOC picks Brisbane for 2032 Summer Games - not quite a surprise

22nd Thursday, July 2021

Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games, Australia's PM Morrison said

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still not sure what will happen with the Tokyo 2020 Games due to start in a few hours as coronavirus cases surge in Japan, but they already know the 2032 Games will be held in Brisbane, Australia.

The IOC Wednesday confirmed the decision had been favoured by 72 of the 77 votes cast. As is customary the host city will also stage the Paralympic Games later that year.

“The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

“And I make this commitment to the athletes of the world – we will provide you with an unforgettable experience. This vote here today about 2032 will inspire many in the young generation to practice sport and try to get to Brisbane in 2032 and participate,” he added

“It is a project which is absolutely in line with the IOC reforms. It is a project of sustainable games in every respect, and you could hear and see this was a matter of concern for the IOC members. And the future host commission carefully evaluated the sustainability approach. It is a legacy that with this Olympic Games, you create a legacy even before the Games have started. This relates to the public reaction we saw today,” Bach summed up from the Japanese capital.

The International Olympic Committee has thus decided the next three venues Games: Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.

The Olympic Games will be held in Australia for the third time in history, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. But Brisbane's bid was a sure winner since no other cities were vying for the 2032 edition of the Games.

This is the first time the announcement is made a year later than usual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already forced the postponement of last year's Tokyo Games which still retain the “Tokyo 2020” name.

Brisbane becomes the third Australian city to host the Olympic games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

With Brisbane's election, Australia becomes the second country in the world, after the United States, to stage the summer Olympic Games in three different cities.

“It’s a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country. Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games. So this is fitting recognition for Brisbane’s standing across our region and the world. It also marks an important leap forward for Australia,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.