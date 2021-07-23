“The cancer of Brazil is corruption... democracy is solid rock”, outgoing US ambassador

”The problems in Brazil are the mensolao (monthly payments to lawmakers to have legislation passed), the skimming of billions from Petrobras, the Lava Jato Odbrecth massive bribes...”

Outgoing United States ambassador before Brazil, Todd Chapman said in an interview with O Estado de Sao Paulo that the threat of not holding elections in 2022, as expressed by some top officials from the president Jair Bolsonaro administration is not a serious problem. “Democracy is a solid rock in Brazil, the cancer is corruption”.

Ambassador Chapman who is completing a round of visits and contacts before he retires from the US diplomatic service downplayed any chances of a coup in Brazil, “For us, democracy is nonnegotiable, and Brazil is a super democratic country. All those who have forecasted the end of democracy in Brazil, have erred always”.

President Bolsonaro is against the electronic voting machines and wants a return to the traditional paper ballots arguing they can facilitates electoral fraud and suggested cancelling elections if he doesn't get his way. But his minister of defense Army General Braga Netto was more direct and openly discarded holding elections next year. However this sparked a barrage of criticisms from the political system, media and social organizations.

Ambassador Chapman went further, ”the problems in Brazil are the mensolao (monthly payments to lawmakers to have legislation passed), the skimming of billions from Petrobras, the Lava Jato Odbrecth massive bribes....

All these investigations which sent dozens of politicians and private and public top officials to jail occurred under the governments of “socialist Lula da Silva and her successor, Dilma Rousseff. Likewise now there are investigations into alleged involvements of Bolsonaro family members in similar practices with the purchase of Covid 19 vaccines..

”Our concerns in Brazil are not with democracy, which is solid rock, but with corruption, which is the cancer of this great country”, concluded ambassador Chapman.