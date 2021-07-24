Chile to open borders for vaccinated nationals and foreign residents as of next week

24th Saturday, July 2021 - 09:30 UTC Full article

Chile clearly differentiates between those who are vaccinated and those who are not

The Government of Chile has announced it will open the country's borders since July 26 for vaccinated nationals and foreign residents. The country completely closed its borders last April and has so far required anyone allowed in to observe a mandatory quarantine at a sanitary hotel, a measure which will remain in force for the unvaccinated.

Currently 86% of the target population has received at least one dose and 11.9 of the 19 million inhabitants already have had the full treatment, mainly with Coronavac, and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Cansino drugs.

Those benefitted with the new decision must have been vaccinated more than 14 days prior to arrival. The entry of foreign travelers will continue to be banned, barring a few exceptions.

Chilean nationals and foreign residents, who are not vaccinated, will remain subject to the rules already in force. But leaving Chile is only permitted for those who are going to reside permanently abroad, those who are going to carry out fundamental tasks for the country, or perform humanitarian work elsewhere or travel for health reasons.

“For people with an enabled mobility pass at the time of entering the country, isolation for 10 days will be at home” instead of at ha hotel, Health Undersecretary Paula Daza announced.

After a serious second wave of coronavirus which put the hospital system against the ropes between March and June, the pandemic has began to subside and those vaccinated enjoy greater advantages, such as accessing gyms, theaters, cinemas and centers for the elderly.

“There is evidence of a decrease in new confirmed cases, but we do not consider that the virus has been defeated and all health measures must be maintained,” Health Minister Enrique Paris said.

National positivity has been below 5% for more than two weeks, the threshold established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider the pandemic controlled.

Nevertheless, Chile is studying applying a third vaccine dose in order to avoid further outbreaks, particularly out of fear of the new, more contagious Delta variant.