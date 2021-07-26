Ushuaia encouraged by a promising winter holidays season

26th Monday, July 2021

Since the second week of the month the number of flights originally planned has doubled to some 38 weekly”, Ushuaia Tourism Secretary, David Ferreyra said.

It's winter holidays in Argentina and the season is working out to be far better than expected for Ushuaia in the extreme south of the country, with August expectations also on the bright side.

“We are seeing a lot of tourists from all over the country, and this is very encouraging particularly for the private sector. Since the second week of the month the number of flights originally planned has doubled to some 38 weekly”, according to Ushuaia Tourism Secretary, David Ferreyra.

He added that given the current tendency, August looks equally bright, “the food sector is almost working 100%, which is a great boost since they only worked for six weeks during the summer”.

Ferreyra revealed there is a top segment of tourists, those who stay at 4 to 5 stars hotels, love skiing, who normally would fly overseas but because of the pandemic had to remain in Argentina. But the target was also for tourists in 2 to 3 stars hotels, hostels, “they have plenty to enjoy and sightseeing”.

As to hotel occupancy as of 9 July it stood at 56%, and currently has climbed to 72%, plus the expectations of fifteen additional flights over the weekend.

“Last April we contacted and organized some 450 tourism operators in Argentina to promote Tierra del Fuego, and we can say it has been a success”, underlined Ferreyra, who revealed Ushuaia is also working for the coming cruise season, when the first vessel calls in September.

“We have the protocols approved by national health authorities and sanitary precautions for when the first visitors disembark”.