Cuban generals keep dying weeks after the uprisings

28th Wednesday, July 2021 - 09:34 UTC Full article

Cuba's Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR) of Monday announced the death of Reserve General Manuel Eduardo Lastres Pacheco, making him the fourth high-ranking officer to pass away in just over a week.

Lastres Pacheco, a native of Yara in the Granma province, joined Fidel Castro's guerrilla in 1957, where he served under Argentine leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

He later became a member of Column number 2 Antonio Maceo, led by Camilo Cienfuegos, which undertook the invasion of western Cuba.

After 1959, Lastres Pacheco was a battalion leader in the so-called fight against bandits, a brigade leader, an infantry division and the Territorial Troops Militia (MTT).

He also headed Cuban troops in Angola.

No details were given as to Lastres Pacheco's age or cause of death; only that “his body was cremated and his ashes will be exposed for family tribute on a date that will be announced in due course.”

Lastres Pacheco's demise came after three other MININT generals have died since the July 11 nationwide uprisings.

The MININT had announced last Saturday the death of Rubén Martínez Puente, also a reserve general, while on July 18 the death of the head of the Eastern Army, General Agustín Peña was announced, followed two days later by that of Reserve Brigadier General Marcelo Verdecia Perdomo.