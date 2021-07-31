Argentina eolic power satisfied 24% of domestic electricity demand during July

The windmills in the Falklands supply meet 40% to 45% of energy demand

More than 24% of electric power demand in windy Argentina was supplied by eolic energy during the month of July, which is considered a historic record when it comes to renewable energies, pointed out by the country's Energy Secretariat.

Apparently the peak was reached during the second week of July, as revealed by the Wholesale Electricity Market, MEM, following on records from the regulator's wholesale electricity market administrator, Cammesa.

Of the 2,973 MW generated by renewables, 92,6% was from wind mills, 4,73% from bio-energy and the rest minor hydro dams. Since the peak occurred at night time, there was no record of solar power.

According to the Energy Secretariat during recent months the contribution from renewable power sources has been increasing sustainedly, and since they have priority in access to the grid, this means the whole production was incorporated to the system supplying demand.

The Secretariat report points out to the milestone of such an achievement and constant growth of renewables in Argentina which since 2020 has been breaking records. ”Results reflect the continuity of purposes established in the Bill 27,191, almost unanimously approved by the Argentine congress in 2015.

It should be added that neighboring Falkland Islands, as windy as Argentine Patagonia, has been a pioneer in the region for over a decade promoting wind power, and currently works with a maximum supply of 40/45% of renewable energy produced by several wind mills.