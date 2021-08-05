Uruguay plans to open up gradually, first to those vaccinated with any anti COVID-19 drug

The third step (“vaccine tourism”) will be for foreign travelers to take their two doses before leaving, Minister Cardoso said

Uruguay's Ministry of Tourism is planning to first allow in only foreigners who have taken a full coronavirus vaccination scheme, regardless of its brand, as the gradual reopening of borders seems imminent.

In order to boost tourism in the next summer season, Uruguayan authorities are considering that the first group of foreigners to be allowed in will be those who own property in the country and then all travelers who are completely inoculated with any known coronavirus vaccine.

According to the Montevideo newspaper El Observador, the reopening of borders will happen sometime in September. “First to enter will be those who have properties in Uruguay and are fully immunized with any vaccine - that is, they have both doses and 14 days have passed since the second application.“

In a following step of the gradual reopening, ”all foreigners will be welcomed, regardless of their nationality but who are vaccinated,“ El Observador quoted Tourism Undersecretary Remo Monzegllio as saying.

Tourism Minister Germán Cardoso then explained that the third and final stage will be ”vaccine tourism,” which is expected to occur closer to the summer season. It is about enabling entry to any tourist, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, who will be able to receive their full treatment during their stay in the country.

Last week, President Luis Lacalle Pou said in a TV interview with that enntry to the first group was being eyed for the spring. Still, vaccination of all Uruguayans remains a priority.

So far, 64.73% of Uruguayans have received the two doses, while while 9.46% have only taken the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, according to Our World in Data.