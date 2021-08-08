Meatless, vegan hamburgers have arrived at a fast food chain in Buenos Aires

8th Sunday, August 2021 - 11:54 UTC

Meatless hamburgers have arrived in Argentina, following the growing world tendency of veganism, which has had an impact on the traditional fast (junk) food chains. In Buenos Aires, the Mostaza chain has launched its Mega NotBurger line, in alliance with Notco a start-up and recent Argentine unicorn, which elaborates food and proteins out of plants.

Market surveys indicate that in Argentina there is a strong vegan or vegetarian percentage of the population, 12% and growing, points out Kantar Worldpanel. Likewise a survey from Ingredion and consultants Opinaia, indicates that 78% of the Argentine population is willing to increase consumption of products elaborated from vegetables.

Anyhow it's not the first fast food chain in innovating with hamburgers. In effect, Burger King was the first to launch a line of 100% vegan options, which took off in Europe, and has started a similar campaign in several Latin American countries.



“With the new Mega NotBurger, Mostaza is taking the Argentine fast food to another level, we are pioneers with this product, we are signaling a huge difference and a significant advance in the category of innovation and inclusion”, marketing manager Leandro Castorani underlined.

NotCo Argentina country manager Mauricio Alonso pointed out that the alliance with fast food chain Mostaza is a milestone for the company, for the plant-based industry which is growing very fast in recent years in the country.