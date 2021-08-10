Brazil's football clubs may now function as corporations

The Government of Brazil Monday opened the door to football clubs becoming sports corporations, the way the business is being handled now in Europe

President Jair Bolsonaro Monday signed into law the bill which would allow investments of all sorts to become available for clubs.

At a regional level, similar legal frameworks are already in place in Uruguay and Chile, allowing clubs to depart from the mandate to be non-profit associations, which at the dsame time need to retain well-paid players to sucessfully venture into professional competitions.

The bill, which had completed its Parliamentary treatment in July after being passed by both Houses, would allow clubs to seek financing through the issuance of stock as well as any other mechanism available to financial entities.



Companies entering the football club business will have to assist clubs with their already existing liabilities, which was a key reason for the support the bill had. Liabilities will remain within the institutions. Under the scheme devised by the new law, if a club, now a company, does not make a profit, it only has to pay 20% of its total debt in the calendar year.

But if good dividends are yielded, half of that sum will have to go to cutting down debts. These provisions are expected to help institutions come out of their eternal red as well as cap uncontrolled debt taking.

The new legislation applies only to men's and women's football and not to any other sport.

It seeks to encourage investment and achieve greater transparency in the management of clubs. Investors shall not be allowed to to participate in two business clubs, which will now have to set up their boards of directors and a fiscal council.

Belo Horizonte's Cruzeiro had already changed its status in 2021 to allow for this club model. The traditional football team, now relegated to the second division, had overwhelmingly voted for this change: 217 out of 224 assembly members.

Under the new scheme, Cruzeiro is allowed to sell up to 49% of its shares, while 51% will remain in control of the non-profit association members.

Rio de Janeiro's Botafogo is another team seeking to transition to the new format, which also provides that the club shall retain veto power regarding the team's possible name and symbols change as well as its colors and venue.

The old Bragansa Paulista from the state of São Paulo has mutated into Bragantino and moved up the ranks of Brazilian football teams thanks to a sponsorship deal with beverage producers Red Bull since 2019, making it the first team to start this transformation path.