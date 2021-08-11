Argentine lawmakers want “Malvinas issue” to become decisive in allowing candidates to run for office

A group of Argentine Senators has entered a bill whereby candidates for any electoral office must acknowledge the 1994 Constitutional reform which made the claim over the Malvinas Islands “a permanent and inalienable” goal.
The initiative was filed in the wake of recent statements by various politicians and other celebrities and seeks that they be uneligible for office for negating that constitutional mandate.
The proposal was submitted the Tierra del Fuego Senator national senator Pablo Blanco of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) Party under the opposition Together for a Change (Juntos por el Cambio - JxC) alliance. The billa was also endorsed by JxC Senators Silvia Elías de Pérez (Tucumán), Stella Maris Olalla (Entre Ríos), Víctor Zimmermann (Chaco) and María Belén Tapia (Santa Cruz).
The bill calls for the addition of a subsection to Law 23,298 (Political Parties) whereby anyone making public statements which deny, waive or otherwise ignore Argentina's sovereignty claims shall not be allowed to run as pre-candidates in primary elections or as candidates in general elections for national elective public offices, nor hold any position within party boards.
Blanco explained that “those who run for election to occupy positions in the public function must comply with the moral and constitutionally explicit mandate in the First Transitory Provision of the National Constitution which establishes our legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.”
He added that “as a Fuegian, I am not willing to tolerate people who deny Malvinas or who directly affirm that they are not Argentine trying to represent our Nation. Those who are sure of that should run in England, but never in our country in direct contradiction with our Constitution. and sovereign claim.”
Earlier last week, remarks regarding the Falkland Islands by Historian Sabrina Ajmechet, a pre-candidate vying for a seat on the House of Deputies who is to run in the upcoming Mandatory Open and Simultaneous Primary (PASO) elections within JxC were dug out of the Twitter records, drawing harsh criticism from war veterans and other groups due to their content.
“The Malvinas do not exist. The Islas Malvinas belong to the kelpers,” Ajmechet had written on Twitter years ago.
The belief that the Falkland Islands are Argentinian (because of a so-called usurpation in 1833) and a legal right of inheritance is clearly questionable.
Indoctrination: If people are indoctrinated, they are taught a particular belief with the aim that they will reject other beliefs.
Argentina is quickly becoming the new Zimbabwe. Argentina's poor performance in the 21st century when it comes down to direct foreign investment is only surpassed by that of Venezuela; it was reported Sunday by InfoBAE.
You reap what you sow.
That clearly shows that the Argentine constitution has but one goal in mind regardless of negotiations.Posted 11 hours ago +3
That is to acquire by any illegal method that right.
By introducing this law against their own people is nothing short of treason towards it's free people who do not recognise the claim being made towards the Falklands.
Evil dictators still try to control Argentina.
I was of the impression that after the Falklands conflict the people of Argentina were freed from aggression so they could live the lives of their choosing.
That has not been the case and never likely to be.
One day again the good people of Argentina will rise up and put down this corrupt Argentine government.
It clearly shows that no elections in Argentina are free and fair as they quite often say they are.
Time the rest of the world told these corrupt dictators that the world has moved on and that they must also move on.
If they dont then the writing is clearly on the wall for the well being of the Argentine people.
They say hindsight is a wonderful thing and maybe in 1982 Britain should have took the fight of recovery to the mainland of Argentina and removed once and for all this corruption that still exists.
Apparently many Argentine politicians are scared of an open debate on the “Malvinas Question”. The first step is to make it impossible for dissidents to run for public elected offices. The next step could be to make it illegal for any Argentine citizen to challenge the official “State policy”. Malvinism must not be questioned, as it almost a religion. To be against the Argentine territorial claim is as being an Atheist in Saudi Arabia.Posted 11 hours ago +3
At the same time Argentine politicians are talking of their willingness to “resume negotiations in order to find as soon as possible a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute”. Could any of the devotees of the Malvinas Cause on this forum (Think, Liberato, Trimondo &c) explain how it could be a “peaceful solution” when only one outcome (a takeover of the islands) is possible for the Argies. In my opinion the future of the Falkland Islands is a question for the U.K. and the Islanders to decide upon. It could be status quo (a BOT), or a Commonwealth Realm (like Australia, Canada &c), integration with the UK or whatever. But as long as the Argentine Claim is there the U.K. must have a deterrent military garrison present in the archipelago.
If Argentines want to see the Argentine flag flying in Stanley they must normalize the relations so they could open up a Consulate. But unfortunately it will not happen. It probably takes generations to “demalvinize” the Argentine people. And the process has not even started, on the contrary.