Argentina wants to prove it existed as such 200 years ago

13th Friday, August 2021 - 10:19 UTC Full article

Foreign minister Felipe Solá met with Portuguese ambassador Jose Frederico Viola de Drummond Ludovice (L)

Argentina officially invited the Portuguese president and Prime Minister to visit the country as part of the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the recognition by Lisbon of Argentina's independence.

Foreign minister Felipe Solá met with Portuguese ambassador Jose Frederico Viola de Drummond Ludovice, and following talks extended president Alberto Fernandez' invitation for the heads of state and government of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Antonio Costa to visit Argentina.

The meeting was held at the Portuguese embassy where Solá was accompanied by his cabinet chief Guillermo Justo Chavez and the head of international economic relations Jorge Neme. Solá underlined the close links between both peoples, and common identities, cultures and vision of the world, and recalled that president Fernandez visited Lisbon last May when he met with PM Antonio Costa who reiterated Portugal's support for Argentina in the IMF negotiations.

Other issues of the bilateral agenda addressed were global cooperation to confront the pandemic, advancing multilateralism and deepening the fight against climate change.

Sola finally thanked Portugal for having supported the Special Communiqués on the Falklands/Malvinas question which were adopted at the Ibero-American summits particularly the one held in Andorra. Likewise the support for excluding the South Atlantic Islands from the EU/UK Brexit accord.