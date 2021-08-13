Ex Venezuelan congress members, US representative at the IDB

United States president Joe Biden appointed former Venezuelan congress member Leopoldo Martinez Nucete as US permanent representative in the Inter American Development bank, IDB.

The White House said Martinez who is a lawyer and writer was proposed as Executive Director for the US at the IDB board, the financial institution which is currently under the presidency of Mauricio Clave-Carone, the first non Latin American to hold the post.

Martinez is a member of the US Democratic party and one of the leaders of the Hispanic Caucus, is founder of the non partisan organization Center for Democracy and the Development of the Americas as well as director of the LMN Consulting firm.

Martinez was also active with the Legislative Committee for Small enterprises in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and a member of the Transition Committee for the governor of Virginia, Democrat Ralph Notham.

Biden also proposed another Hispanic Puerto Rican born and grown Maria Luisa Pagan as deputy trade representative of the US at the Geneva Office.

With over three decades of experience as trade negotiator for the US government, Pagan is currently deputy general counselor of the permanent trade office of the US.

All the appointments must be approved by the US Senate.