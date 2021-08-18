Paraguayan truckers strike might be lifted Wednesday if new, better proposal is accepted

Zaracho explained blockades would remain in force and a decision would be announced Wednesday at 2pm

The conflict which nearly cost Paraguay's interior minister Arnaldo Giuzzio his job seems to be about to be solved, according to Tuesday's developments.

Paraguayan trucking union leader Ángel Zaracho admitted a preliminary agreement had been reached both with Government officials and business agents, which would result in the prompt clearace of the national roads blocked by long queues of lorries.

Although negotiations were not finished Tuesday, it was believed that the strike will be lifter sometime Wednesday, it was reported.

After a proposal from the authorities that make up the Technical Committee for Freight Transportation, the truckers reported that they would evaluate the offer and make a decision by Wednesday.

The preliminary agreement was announced by the parties at a press conference on Tuesday. The representatives of the truckers will take the proposal to its bases so that it can be agreed upon.

“There is a proposal for a temporary price agreement between both sectors and to see the possibility of signing that agreement and being able to unblock the situation to be able to work on the establishment of the minimum referential cost. We are working so that they give us some time and be able to establish a minimum referential cost,” Juan José Vidal, head of the National Directorate of Transport (Dinatrán) told journalists.

Vidal also explained that this agreement was parallel to the bill on freight already at the Senate. “The Executive is working in parallel trying to find a way out during” parliamentary tratment of the initiative.

Zaracho explained that the strike would nevertheless remain in force during the intermission for the proposal to be studied. ”The call is for this Wednesday at 2:00 pm and the strike continues. We have received a price proposal, a proposal for certain rules that will govern from now on so that this type of crisis does not happen again,” he mentioned.

He also acknowledged considerable progress had been made in the study of the referential rate. He specified that the proposal raises a 30% increase over what they had been earning, which made up for the increase in fuel.

However, he maintained that they will not renounce the right for the item to be regulated by law and invited agro-exporters to learn about the document.

This Tuesday companies affiliated with the Paraguayan Industrial Union (UIP) filed a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office for aggravated extortion, coercion and serious coercion, against truckers who carry out road closures.

In the meantime, several truckers were arrested for clashing with the police. The Villarrica Prosecutor's Office charged and requested the preventive detention of seven truck drivers, after the incidents registered with the Police at the Villarrica-Paraguarí crossing.

The suspects were apprehended Tuesday at around 11:00, after riot police intervened at the Villarrica-Paraguarí crossing because the protesters were blocking the road and preventing the passage of vehicles.