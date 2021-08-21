New Zealand under total confinement until next Tuesday; 11 Delta variant cases

“We don’t have an idea of the magnitude of the Delta outbreak, but we must continue to be cautious”, pointed out PM Jacinda Ardern at a press conference

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday that New Zealand will remain under confinement unit next 24 August because of the spread of a Covid 19 outbreak detected earlier this week in Auckland.

Ardern who has guided New Zealand impeccably in the fight against the pandemic, with quick and early confinements had ordered last Tuesday that Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula must remain locked in for seven days, and the rest of the country three days, following the first report of a Covid 19 case in six months.

However on Friday New Zealand health authorities reported eleven cases of the Delta variant, totaling 31 contagions, including three in Wellington. It is the first time that cases outside Auckland, the most populated city of the country, have been detected and thus the drastic decision to total confinement until next Tuesday.

“We don-t have an idea of the magnitude of the Delta outbreak, but we must continue to be cautious”, pointed out PM Ardern at a press conference in Wellington.

New Zealand with a population of five million has 2,900 confirmed and probable cases of Covid 19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 26 deaths and 52 cases. Health authorities have increased the vaccination campaign with Pfizer jabs.

Hopefully at the end of the year, when most of the population has been vaccinated, the PM Ardern government is considering opening its borders during the first quarter of 2022, which have been closed since March 2020. Allegedly access to NZ will depend on the traveler's immunization and the country of origin.