Paraguay insists on reopening borders with Argentina and supports bid for Celac presidency

21st Saturday, August 2021 - 08:03 UTC Full article

The Foreign Ministers of Paraguay and Argentina met Friday in Buenos Aires to discuss several items such as the reopening of the land borders between the two countries and the host's candidacy in 2022 to the annual presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

The Paraguayan Euclides Acevedo asked his Argentine colleague Felipe Solá for the gradual opening of the various crossings, as well as an increase in the frequency of flights between both nations.

Both foreign ministers also agreed on maintaining a fluid dialogue channel with the active participation of local authorities from provincial and departmental governments, aimed at the step-by-step path to normalizing activities in bordering areas.

The two officials also discussed Mercosur's common external tariffs (CET) and external relations from the bloc with other blocs of countries.

Acevedo also conveyed once again Paraguay's support to Argentina's run for the presidency of Celac for the year 2022, which Solá thanked on behalf of his government.

“The ministers also agreed to continue working to strengthen that forum as well as other regional integration and cooperation mechanisms,” a statement from the Argentine Foreign Ministry read.

So far, Argentina has the support of Bolivia, Mexico, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Acevedo pointed out that ”Paraguay follows the position of the Argentine Republic regarding the debates within Mercosur, regarding the revision of the Common External Tariff (CET) and external relations.“

Both ministers also agreed to continue with the agenda of ”trade negotiations, always preserving the integration process and thus avoid negative impacts on our nations,” according to the Argentine document.

Acevedo also pushed for an increase in weekly flights between Asunción and Argentina.

Celac was formed to maintain an open dialogue among its members on issues such as social development, education, nuclear disarmament, family farming, culture, finance, energy and the environment.

The State that holds the pro tempore presidency of Celac will represent its 32 countries in the promotion and discussion of global issues to improve a greater insertion and projection of the region in the international arena and its dealings with other continents and world powers.