Peru extends sanitary restrictions until September 5 while new set of measures is devised

23rd Monday, August 2021 - 09:02 UTC

Peru's authorities have extended the current COVID-19 sanitary restrictions until September 5, it was announced Sunday.

According to the decree whereby the new extension was decided upon, 27 territories nationwide are at the highest alarm level, two at a very high-risk level and another two at a moderate risk level.

Curfew at moderate and high-level areas will be from Monday to Sunday, from 00:00 to 4:00, while in the case of provinces that are at a very high level, it will begin at 10:00 p.m.

For territories under the extreme risk level, curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., and 24 hours on Sundays.

The decree from the Presidency of the Council of Ministers has also given health authorities ten days to come up with a proposal for new measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Regarding vaccination, the Peruvian Health portfolio has reported that as of this Wednesday people over 36 will be vaccinated.

“The interesting thing is that we are already making the forecast so that this coming week we can vaccinate from the age of 36,” explained Health Minister Hernando Cevallos.

Health authorities have warned about a possible third wave of coronavirus due to the increase in infections of the Delta variant, which added 144 new cases in Peru in just one day.

“Beyond the vaccination measures and the deployment that the Ministry of Health can do, citizens must understand that they must not lower their guard, that they must maintain social distancing, the use of two masks, and avoid those meetings that facilitate the contagions,” Cevallos went on.

Meanwhile, all those entering Peru, regardless of the country of origin and of whether they are Peruvian nationals, foreign residents or foreign visitors, must all undergo a molecular or antigenic test. Those with a positive result will be placed under mandatory isolation, according to regulations on the matter.