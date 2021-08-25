Uruguay has vaccinated 70% of its population with two doses against COVID-19; Brazil only 26.83%

25th Wednesday, August 2021 - 09:30 UTC Full article

Some Uruguayans are already taking a third dose of vaccine

Uruguay's Public Health Ministry (MSP) Tuesday announced 70% of the population had already received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines such as CoronaVac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca, while a private survey showed only 26.83% of Brazilians were at the same level.

MSP sources said 2,480,237 of 3,542,025 inhabitants in Uruguay had already been inoculated with the two doses since March 1, while more than 56 million people in Brazil had taken the necessary doses.

According to these figures, 70% of Uruguay's population has already achieved full immunization or is on the way to achieving it, which is said to happen 14 days after innoculation, 168,414 people have already received the first dose and are waiting for the second. In addition to that, 233,220 people who were given CoronaVac or AstraZeneca have already received a third dose, this time of Pfizer, while 328,769 others are scheduled to do so shortly.

Uruguay's Minister of Public Health Daniel Salinas boasted these results on social media.

A Brazilian survey showed that between the first and second dose as well as the monodose drug combined, 181,283,214 doses had been applied in the country since the beginning of vaccination. According to the study carried out by a consortium of media outlets and which was released Tuesday evening, 56,820,544 doses were applied of both the second dose and the monodose drug, which made up for 26.83% of Brazilians, while 59.19% of the population, or 125,339,734 people, had been given at least the initial part of the treatment.

In Brazil, between Monday and Tuesday alone, the first dose was applied to 1,150,057 people, the second to 877,064 and the single dose to 3,862, for a total of 2,030,983 doses applied in one day.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (41.32%), São Paulo (33.71%), Rio Grande do Sul (32.90%), Espírito Santo (29.31%) and Santa Catarina (27.74%).

Those who most applied the first dose were São Paulo (71.95%), Rio Grande do Sul (64.01%), Mato Grosso do Sul (63.53%), Santa Catarina (62.34%) and Paraná (60.46%).

The survey is the result of a partnership between the press media consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.

Uruguay registered 96 new positive cases out of 6,484 tests Monday, with no new deaths from COVID-19 for the second day in a row. The country remains in the Harvard Index yellow zone.