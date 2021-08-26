New Zealand reflecting about its national soccer team name “All Whites”

The All Blacks, in their black colours, is mighty and feared New Zealand rugby national team, which during the last two decades have been an almost unbeatable side collecting trophies in the northern and southern hemispheres.

Kiwis love sports and they also have a soccer squad, which is improving sustainedly but there is a problem since they are referred to as the “All Whites”, (white uniforms), not a very politically correct name these days, thus the NZ Federation is working in replacing it with a more inclusive name, according to a report from the NZR.

“As with other numerous sports practices, NZF has started a reflection process regarding cultural inclusion,” without any direct reference to the All Whites, admitted an NZF board member.

However, it must also be mentioned that other NZ teams have names that could need a “cultural reflection”, such as the Black Caps (cricket) or the Tall Blacks (basketball). But the NZF is particularly concerned about misinterpretations associated with the “All Whites”.

Time and reflection will tell, but some former members believe that if the name sounds obnoxious to a minority, it is a good reason to change it. Others however feel it could lead beyond soccer and affect the classic black colour in other national sports teams of world reputation.