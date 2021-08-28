Wonder of the Seas on its inaugural cruise from Shanghai next March

28th Saturday, August 2021 - 08:57 UTC Full article

Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world, accommodating 6,800 passengers and 2,400 crew members.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas has returned to Saint Naizaire after completing four days of sea trials including seven dozen tests, which apparently have been successful or up to expected standards.

Built at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard, Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world, accommodating 6,800 passengers and 2,400 crew members. She is 362 meters long, 66 meters wide with 230,000 tons and a draft of nine meters.

She is the fifth Oasis Class cruise vessel in Royal Caribbean's fleet with a hundred more cabins than Symphony of the Seas.

Her launching and operations were pushed back from the original 2021 to 2022 because of the global pandemic which caused closure of destinations and shipyards.

She is scheduled to begin cruises sailing from Shanghai and Hong Kong next March.

This first four days of sea trials will be followed by further testing of navigational and technical systems, and obviously propulsion and the vessel's engines conditions. Speed, fuel consumption, stability noise and vibration measurements.