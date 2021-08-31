Brazil's agribusinesses demand stability amid conflicts between the President and the other branches of gov't

Brazilian agribusiness entities Monday issued a joint statement in defence of the country's institutions in an attempt to calm down the seemingly neverending disputes between President Jair Bolsonaro with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and also with the National Congress.

“Brazil is much bigger and better than the image it has projected in the world,” the document read, adding that for more than three decades power had peacefully changed hands through legitimate and frequent elections.

“We have fulfilled our duty to unite with many other responsible voices, in a call for our leaders to show themselves at the height of Brazil,” the text says.

Also on Monday, the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) halted the spread of a manifesto criticizing the crisis between the Executive and the Judiciary.

The note added that “the 1988 Constitution defined the Democratic State of Law in which we choose to live and build the Brazil we dream of.”

The industrialists also pointed out that the country's economy needed stability, legal security and harmony to be able to work, freedom to undertake, generate and share the wealth, to contract and trade, both domestically and abroad, because “it is the democratic state of law that guarantees essential entrepreneurial freedom in a capitalist economy.”

The document warns that, as one of the best economies on the planet, one of the two most important countries in the world, on any aspect, “Brazil cannot present itself to the national community as a society permanently stressed in endless crises or at the risk of setbacks and institutional ruptures.”

“The modern Brazilian agribusiness has a success story recognized around the world, as a result of the innovation and sustainability that have made us a global agro-environmental power. We are the force of progress, of indispensable stability and not of avoidable crises. We will continue to contribute to building a future of prosperity and dynamism for Brazil, as we have been doing over the past few years. Brazil can count on our serious and demonstrably fruitful work,” the document stressed.