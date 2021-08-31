Chile announces sanitary protocol for tourists on cruise expeditions to Antarctica

Andrea Wolleter, head of Chile's tourism services made the announcement following on reiterated petitions from organizations linked to the tourism industry as well as regional and city officials.

Chile announced on Monday that foreign tourists on cruise expeditions to Antarctica can call and land in the country as long as they comply with a strict sanitary protocol. Andrea Wolleter, head of Chile's tourism services made the announcement following on reiterated petitions from organizations linked to the tourism industry as well as regional and city officials.

“This opening is a great opportunity for the region since it could mean the beginning of the consolidation process of Chile as the main access to Antarctica, but also because it allows us to guarantee the first steps of reactivation, in the framework of great caution since the sanitary situation in Chile is currently extremely positive”, said Ms Wolleter during a visit to the Magallanes Region, extreme south of Chile.

“It is after all relevant news both for the tourism industry and the Chilean economy”.

The sanitary protocol for foreign tourists heading for Antarctica and wishing to land in Chile must comply with the following conditions,

* Those allowed to land must be fully vaccinated, (two/three jabs), and must have an electronic sworn declaration C19

* Negative PCR, 72 hours before embarking for Chilean territory

* Medical Insurance of at least US$ 30,.000

* Direct transport to Punta Arenas in a private flight

* If the private flight leaves days after its arrival to Santiago, persons must first comply with quarantine period in the Chilean capital

* Quarantine in Punta Arenas before boarding in the cruise vessel, which must be complied at a certified hotel for that purpose.

* Antigen test before landing at the end of the cruise.

* All transport between the airport/hotel, hotel/cruise vessel must be done exclusively in private transport.