Aerolíneas Argentinas returning to Uruguay in less than two weeks

2nd Thursday, September 2021 - 09:24 UTC Full article

Flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas is to resume services to Uruguay after 18 months as of September 14, it was announced Wednesday.

The company will once again link Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP ) airport with Montevideo's Carrasco and Punta del Este's Laguna del Sauce twice a week each.

Flight to and from Montevideo will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, while Punta del Este would be served both ways Thursdays and Sundays starting on September 16.

Aerolineas Argentinas halted flights to Uruguay in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Restoring air connectivity with Uruguay is very important for both the corporate and vacation segments. There is a lot of expectation on both banks of the Río de Plata for the summer season,” said Aerolíneas Argentinas CEO Pablo Ceriani.

The new routes are a part of the gradual re-opening of borders with Uruguay, which is allowing foreigners back into the country albeit at this first stage which began Sept. 1, only those who own real estate property in the country.

People under that category may be accompanied by their spouses, common-law partners and relatives of up to the second degree. They must submit proof of ownership together with a negative PCR test. On the seventh day after entering Uruguay, they will have to undertake a second test. Both at their own expense.

In addition to that, a full vaccination certificate must be produced, with inoculation needing to have taken place ”within the last six months,” according to President Luis Lacalle Pou's decree.

Uruguay also plans to fully reopen its borders with Mercosur states starting November 1 for travellers who want to be vaccinated in a country where 70% of the population has received the two doses of CoronaVac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

Although the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is not used in Uruguay, it is accepted for tourists who have taken such a drug, unlike in the European Union (EU).