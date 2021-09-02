Argentina will not participate in the Conxemar fisheries fair in Vigo next month

2nd Thursday, September 2021 - 08:17 UTC

A view of the Conxemar Fair with its busy stands before the pandemic

Argentina will not be participating next October in this year's Conxemar 2021, one of the world's largest fisheries fairs that takes place in Vigo, Galicia. The information was made public in a brief release from the Argentine Federal Fisheries Council, CFP.

”The participation of Argentina and, of the savage and austral Argentine Sea (SW Atlantic), in the Conxemar 2021 fair has been cancelled“. It added that because of the pandemic, ”restrictions on people from Argentina to enter Spain and the impossibility of ensuring the proper attention of the pavilion”, has led to the drastic decision.

A few months ago CFP had called on Argentine companies linked to fisheries to register for participation in the Vigo fair, considered one of the most important and largest in the world. Argentina had already reserved 100 square meters at the fair's pavilion which is scheduled to take place, 5,6,7 October, but the CFP has now officially announced it will not be attending.

In other words, there will not be an official representation of Argentina at the Vigo fair. Participation will be delayed for another year, until 2022.

The annual event in Galicia is an excellent opportunity to meet and hold talks between Argentina's main fisheries exporters with distributors, purchasers and international brokers.