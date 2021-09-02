Spain's leading fisheries fair warns about scammers; Uruguayan company tops the list

2nd Thursday, September 2021 - 09:10 UTC

Conxemar will take place in Vigo on 5,6,7 October. Scammers and pseudo promoters are inviting companies to join the fair's guide for a heavy fee

Conxemar, one of the world's largest and most important fisheries fair which is scheduled to take place next month, 5,6,7 October in Vigo, Spain has warned potentially interested parties about scammers and pseudo promoters of Conxemar exhibits guide. It suggests that before responding or in doubt to contact directly with Conxemar.

The list is headed by a company from Uruguay under the name of MULPOR.

The Conxemar site warning points out that “We send this important notice, to warn you about companies that send you correspondence, faxes or emails offering to include your company in an exhibitor directory or a company guide such as: International Fairs Directory, FAIRGuide, Expo-Guide, Event-Fair, Construct Data Verlag, World Business Directory or World Business Guide.

”MULPOR Company S.A. from Uruguay (also known as the International Fairs Directory) CONSTRUCT DATA VERLAG of Vienna, Austria or Bratislava, Slovakia (also known as FairGuide or Expo-Guide), wwwdb s.r.o. Bratislava (Event-Fair) - EU Business Services LTD of Utrecht Netherlands or Charlestown Nevis West Indies (also known as EU Business Register, World Business Directory or World Business Guide) are not associated, in any way, with CONXEMAR or any of its events (fair and congress).

”There are several organizations (including Mulpor Company SA which uses the International Fairs Directory name, Construct Data, which uses the FairGuide and Expo Guide names and wwwdb sro, which uses the Event-Fair name) that have been addressing our exhibitors around the world, referring to our CONXEMAR FAIR, asking exhibitors to update their lists of trade show directories or their directories of companies around the world. If you have participated in our fair in recent years or are planning to participate this year, they may have contacted or contacted you.

”If you respond to an email, letter, or fax request from any of these companies to update your directory listing, you may be bound by an automatically renewable three (3) year contract for an annual fee that may amount to at 1,212 Euros, 1,177 Euros, 1700 dollars (USD), 980 British pounds (GBP) or more.

Before responding to any request, please read the entire document carefully and, if in doubt, do not reply. If your business is located in Europe, you can contact your local and European Consumer Rights offices.

If you. are a US company and have a complaint or concern about an unsolicited email or fax from one of these companies, you can contact your local Good Business Practice office and the Federal Trade Commission in Washington DC.