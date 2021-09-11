With mediation of ex president Temer, Bolsonaro tries to mend relations with the Supreme Court

Bolsonaro before tens of thousands called de Moraes a “scoundrel” and warned he would never comply with any of his decisions

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, from the Brazilian Supreme Federal Tribunal, received on Friday the visit from Justice and Public Security minister Anderson Torres, following on the mediation from ex-president Michel Temer. The meeting was held in Sao Paulo and lasted four hours.

Justice de Moraes was the STF member most attacked by president Jair Bolsonaro during the massive rallies organized on 7 September, Independence Day both in Brasilia and Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro before tens of thousands called de Moraes a “scoundrel” and warned he would never comply with any of his decisions and also warned the STF chair, Luiz Fux. ”Or the chief of that branch of government shapes up, and so does his ally (Moraes) or something may happen that we don't want to happen”.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes is the Justice responsible for the investigation currently underway of actions against democracy. Based on this investigation de Moraes has already determined prison sentences for allies and militants of the president which has infuriated Bolsonaro.

To request a meeting with the STF Justice, Torres took advantage of a trip he had planned to attend a meeting of the Brazilian Federation of Banks, Febraban in Sao Paulo that was holding a conference on cyber crimes and the creation of a national strategy to combat the situation. The banks federation also had its own problems since a couple of its members (Caixa Economica Federal and Banco do Brasil) decided to support the “democracy rallies” organized by Bolsonaro followers.

Following the four hours meeting, Torres described it as a “republican conversation” which “needs to and should be conducted by the Ministry of Justice”, and had as its main purpose, “the future good institutional relations in Brazil”, in a clear reference to the Justices reaction to Bolsonaro's threats.

The day before Bolsonaro had backstepped on his aggressive language and insults to the Justices, and Alexandre de Moraes, with the release of a text under the heading “Declaration to the Nation”. The text was signed by Bolsonaro but was written by former president Michel Temer, who was specially called by the Planalto Palace, to discuss the matter.

In the “Declaration to the Nation”, Bolsonaro states that it was never his intention to be aggressive or offensive with any of the branches of government. Nevertheless, Bolsonato pointed out that despite the “professional and human qualities” of Justice de Moraes as a jurist and professor, “divergences” have occurred because of “conflicts of misunderstanding” with the member of the STF.

When news of Temer's role in the mending process, the Sao Paulo media once again put the spotlight on the former president full of praise for his performance. Time is by training a solicitor and an expert in constitutional and administrative law.

“Institutions are above men, I will always respond no matter what whenever Brazilian institutions are imperilled” Temer was quoted