Falkland Islands government launches long-term vision for the housing system

14th Tuesday, September 2021 - 08:57 UTC Full article

A view of Stanley and its colourful housing.

Today, the Falkland Islands Government is pleased to launch its new strategy to address prevailing pressures across the housing system and identify opportunities for improvement. Housing for our Future outlines a long-term vision for housing in the Falkland Islands and sets the direction for housing-related policies over a 10-year period, as we work towards delivering affordable, good quality and appropriate rental and ownership options for the whole of the Falkland Islands community.

The strategy has been subject to extensive public and stakeholder consultation and has been developed with involvement from key directorates across the government. It includes overarching objectives and a series of concrete actions, which will be delivered through several workstreams flowing out from the strategy.

MLA Barry Elsby, Portfolio Lead for Development and Commercial Services, said: “A good home provides more than just security and shelter. Housing is vitally important to support health and wellbeing, foster a sense of community and belonging, and enable people to participate in the economic and social life of the Islands. The publication of this strategy gives us a clear framework to move forward with the work to address the gaps in the current housing market, including rentals, as well as stimulate the market and ensure that everyone has access to high quality, suitable and affordable housing.”

The strategy is available to read online by visiting our website at: https://www.fig.gov.fk/policy/economic-development/housing