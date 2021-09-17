British Ambassador at Montevideo's Expo Prado: Falklands stand in the show is aligned with UK theme, climate change

17th Friday, September 2021 - 09:57 UTC Full article

Together with the president of ARU, and the country's interior minister, Luis Alberto Heber, O'Connor inaugurated a pavilion somewhat different from previous years. Photo: Sebastián Astorga

For the eighth year, the United Kingdom participated in Montevideo's Expo Prado Show, annual international livestock and agricultural industry exhibition where the largest productive sector of the Uruguayan economy shows its muscle to the thousands of visitors and private and public exhibitors who turn up for each edition. This year is the second time that Ambassador Faye O'Connor has appeared at the opening of her country's pavilion, which will also house, once again, a Falkland Islands themed stand promoting industry and tourism.

During the inauguration of the British Pavillion at the Expo Prado show, UK ambassador @FayeOConnorFCDO to Uruguay talked to MercoPress about climate change, this year's theme, and the Falklands. pic.twitter.com/1FHcwPfbG1 — MercoPress (@MercoPressNews) September 17, 2021

Together with the president of the Rural Association of Uruguay (ARU), Gonzalo Valdés Requena, and the country's interior minister, Luis Alberto Heber, in front of dozens of guests and media, O'Connor inaugurated a pavilion somewhat different from previous years, located in front of the Rural del Prado arena and focused on the theme of climate change.

“We wanted to focus on the future this year and celebrate our collaboration with Uruguay related to sustainable agriculture and climate change,” she told MercoPress, stressing the importance of her country's participation in events like this. O'Connor remarked that the UK and Uruguay have a long-standing relationship in terms of the livestock industry.

As for the stand, which this year has no physical representation from kelpers due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19, “in aligning with the theme of our Pavillion their focus is very much on biodiversity but also talking about commercial, agriculture and tourism links which we know already exist with Uruguay and are very much enjoyed by both sides,” ambassador O’Connor said.

Unlike in previous years, the British pavilion this time offers a virtual tour on its official website.