UK and France coordinate efforts to stop irregular migrants crossing the Channel

20th Monday, September 2021 - 09:00 UTC Full article

At least 8,452 people have now crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, surpassing the total for all of 2020

The United Kingdom and France will deploy more police and invest in detection technology on the French coast to try to stop boats carrying irregular migrants from reaching British shores.

France will double police numbers on its northern coast, between the cities of Boulogne and Dunkirk and around the port of Dieppe, as well as reinforce air patrols, in a bid to target small boats attempting the dangerous Channel crossing.

Britain will help fund the measures, which also include financing more migrant shelters in France, and invest 62.7 million Euros between 2021 and 2022.

Most of the steps involve measures on the French side to prevent boats from leaving, and France said it had intercepted dinghies carrying a total of more than 7,500 people since last year.

At least 8,452 people have now crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, surpassing the total for all of 2020, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

Britain was working on making the country less attractive for asylum seekers and would enforce measures such as sanctions on illegal migration and those who enabled it, the joint statement said.

France said it was also deploying more police to patrol its borders with Spain and Italy. The UK/France coordination was agreed between French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and his British counterpart Priti Patel.

