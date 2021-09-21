Chilean engineer head of Porsche's Motorsport as of October

Laudenbach has been responsible for the development of the V8, 3,4 liters direct injection engines for the Porsche RS Spyder

A Chilean born engineer, Thomas Laudenbach, 53, will be the new director of Porsche Motorsport, the competition department of the famous German auto company. He will replace, as of next October first, Fritz Enzinger who has commanded the department since 2011 with several successes.

Laudenbach was born in Santiago and graduated in mechanical engineering at the Karlsruhe Technological Institute. He initially worked for DTM and in 1988 landed in Porsche where he participated in racing and sport cars projects such as the 918 Spyder, 911 RSR, 911 GT-3 R and 911 GT-3 Cup, until 2013.hasta 2013.

As responsible for the development of V8, 3,4 litres engines with direct injection for Porsche RS Spyder, Laudenbach also became familiar with the competitive world in the United States.

“The great objective is to advance from the large successes achieved under the management of Fritz Enzinger. It is a marvellous challenge. We are going to adapt the racing car sports to the new conditions of the auto industry, from racing performed by clients to the participation of our official team in the leading championships of the world”, said the Chilean engineer.

