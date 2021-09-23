Argentine President insists on his country's rights regarding Malvinas issue before the UN

Argentine President Alberto Fernández spoke before the United Nations' 76th General Assembly Fernández about his country's “legitimate and imprescriptible sovereignty rights, over the Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime spaces that make up part of the Argentine national territory.”
In his recorded message, Fernández also pointed out that “these territories have been illegally occupied by the United Kingdom for more than 188 years. There is no reason other than the intention of the United Kingdom to maintain the manifest and illegitimate colonial situation so that bilateral dialogue is not resumed right now on the Malvinas issue.”
Fernández also mentioned a “toxic and irresponsible” foreign debt bequeathed to his administration from that of former President Mauricio Macri, a situation which he dubbed as “decide.”
Fernández was speaking to the world but sending a message to the local constituency with the Nov. 14 mid-term elections in sight, after his party lost to Macri's Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) in most districts at the Sept. 12 Open, Mandatory and Simultaneous Primary (PASO) elections.
The Argentine head of state also spoke to the UN about a “reconfiguration of the global financial architecture,” not only for his country but about the situation throughout Latin America. “The risk of a generalized external debt debacle is latent in developing countries,“ Fernández said.
”Latin America and the Caribbean allocate 57 per cent of their exports to the payment of foreign debt services,“ he added.
The Argentine leader also brought up the need to establish ”a multilateral framework for the restructuring of the debt,” particularly in the case of “a country which has been subjected to a toxic and irresponsible debt with the International Monetary Fund.”
“The resources approved by the International Monetary Fund to Argentina in this unsustainable debt were 57 billion dollars, the equivalent of all that the organization disbursed in the year of the pandemic to 85 countries in the world,” Fernández went on.
“There is no technical rationale, no ethical logic, or political sensitivity that can justify such an aberration. The biggest thing is that a large part of the resources supplied to Argentina has been fled from the country due to an irresponsible opening of capital accounts,” the Argentine President further explained.
Fernández also described recent allocations from the IMF as “insufficient” and insisted on the extension of the Initiative for the Suspension of Debt Services sponsored by the G20, “because it does not fully address the issue of debt relief and restructuring of unsustainable debt.”
The Argentine leader also stressed that “vaccines against COVID-19 must be global public goods,” adding that his country “welcomes the proposal on patents, within the framework of the World Trade Organization, to contribute to promoting the production, competition and local development of vaccines.“
Fernández also insisted on “combining exponential technological change and terminal environmental degradation with a vision of human, integral development, and planetary social justice.”
“It is either solidarity or extinction,” he said regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, global inequity and climate change, all things which go “hand in hand with caring for our common home that is the planet.”
Fernández then mentioned the investigation into the 1994 bombing of a Jewish institution in Buenos Aires. “The policy started in this area in 2003 of requiring the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran to cooperate with the Argentine judicial authorities continues,” he stressed.
The Argentine President also reviewed some of his Government's achievements regarding rights for women, diversities, LGBTIQ + people and other groups, which require “a new beginning in favour of more just, inclusive and egalitarian societies.”
Trimonde,Posted 13 hours ago +3
You need correcting in history because it is fact that Britain was in possession long befor even the french built a settlement. 1764 they had an established settlement at port Egmont on Saunders island west Falklands.
Fact that even maps had the name Falkland Islands long before the french came along.
A British man discovered them officially in 1592 and another British captain named them the Falklands a couple of years later.
Now do tell me just where Argentina was during this period. Or maybe I should remind you. ARGENTINA did not exist then. Everything your lot claim is based on a myth and absolute hatred of anything British.
Wonder how your country may have failed off had the British or North Americans supported the rightful indigenous people of that land when your lot was stealing it from them.
You are the absolute liar and hypocrite to deny these acts.
The Falkland has and will always be British and that is not going to change anytime soon no matter what you try to invent other wise.
The law looks favourably on a peaceful people and not on murderer's and land grabbers.
Argentina has never in its entire history had any legal rights over any part of the Falkland Islands ever.Posted 16 hours ago +2
They have created this myth from the days of the Spanish conquistadors. They then broke away from their mother country and started a campaign of ethnic cleansing of much of the southern part of South America. Removing an entire indigenous people in the process.
Spain at the time befor Argentina was created wanted to expand their greedy plans to control the then gateway to Antartica. They illegally put their people in the French settlement of Port Louis on the British Falkland Islands in an attempt to colonise the whole region, but they were found out and removed.
Ever since that day and since Argentina became independent they have created the myth of it belongs to them and always has because their original belief they inherited the Islands from Spain , when we all know that the real truth is that it has never belonged to them.
In fact The country of Argentina actually did not exist in that time period as they were all still a part of Spain.
The UN can never support Argentinas claim , they just go through the motions to keep the peace.
The way to sort this once and for all is through the ICJ but Argentina knows they dont have a case and would loose and they would never except that decision.
They talk of negotiating, but with only one outcome in mind . Total sovereignty of our country.
The likely best all round solution would be for the Argentines to remove their mythical claim. Let the people of the Falkland Islands decide their own future just as Spain did for Argentina, then peace will follow and trade and trust will one day be restored.
Doing what they are doing is alienating themself from the rest of the free world.
Its All About ME! ME! ME! and how can I Save Myself and Fellow Cronies from Loosing Our Privileged Positions in Argentina.Posted 18 hours ago +1