Falklands' makes charitable donation to Falklands Veterans Foundation

24th Friday, September 2021 - 08:34 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Government confirmed on Thursday that, to thank Falklands Veterans Foundation for their support in accommodating residents from the KEMH during the pandemic, it has made a donation of £10,000 to the charity.

During Covid-19 the hospital was reconfigured into hot and cold zones, which meant that residents were required to relocate to Liberty Lodge for their own safety and comfort.

Falklands Veterans Foundation (FVF) was founded in 2002, and were the first UK based charity for Falklands Veterans and their immediate families and is committed to providing a network of support and direction for those in need. They assist veterans and their families on their pilgrimages to the Falkland Islands and offer them a home from home through Liberty Lodge.

MLA Roger Spink, Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said of the donation: “During the Covid-19 pandemic we have increased our support for charities both at home and overseas. The Falkland Islands have a deep and long-lasting connection with the Falklands Veterans Foundation, which is why we wanted to thank them for helping members of our local community by giving them a place to stay while we worked on our initial response to Coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 we donated £10,000 to the foundation and this donation is a continuation of our support to them.

“Falklands Veterans Foundation has been part of our lives for 19 years and it was a natural choice for our donation as it supports veterans and their families in the UK and the Islands. It has been unfortunate that we have not been able to welcome any visiting veterans and their families here for over a year, but we are all looking forward to welcoming them back to the Islands and Liberty Lodge soon.”

