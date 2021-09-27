Falklands governor dissolves the Legislative Assembly and tries a cueca on a crutch

27th Monday, September 2021 - 09:28 UTC Full article

Governor Phillips CBE signs the writ for elections next November

At Government House with members of the Chilean community

Busy days for the Falkland Islands Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, despite his plastered left leg and crutch. Last Friday morning he signed the proclamation to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and the writ to instruct that election take place in six weeks, next November 4.

On that day eight members of the new Legislative will be elected, and in the coming weeks, hopeful candidates will be given radio time and space in the local weekly to present their ideas for the next legislature. There are no political parties in the Islands.

Of the current eight members, five apparently will be running for reelection since, Roger Edwards, Ian Hansen and Dr Barry Elsby on different occasions have anticipated they will not stand again. Elections are held every four years.

Another activity for the Governor at Government House in the evening was welcoming the Chilean community in the Falklands for a belated reception to celebrate their country's Independence Day, 18th September, which is a two-day festivity since, on the 19th, they celebrate the “Glories of the Chilean Army”.

With an estimated population of 3,300 in the last census of the Falklands, (2016), the first majority community was the UK born, followed by St Helena, and then Chile with some 200 members.

However, the culture and customs influence of the Chilean community exceeds that number, and besides in normal times air and sea links with Chile are regular.