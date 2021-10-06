Argentina announces no more caps on arrival of nationals and foreign residents: see from what date

6th Wednesday, October 2021 - 09:38 UTC Full article

“Airlines will be able to plan with greater predictability and recover the lost connectivity,” Cerda said

The Government of Argentine Tuesday announced that as of Oct. 19 there will be no more caps on the arrival of nationals “by air” after the country has “reached the threshold of 50% of the population vaccinated with the complete scheme.”

“On October 19, 2021, all quotas are lifted in the number of passengers arriving in the country by air,” said the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) on its Twitter account.

The ANAC explained the decision had been based on having achieved “the threshold of 50% of the population vaccinated with the complete scheme, and by Administrative Decision No. 951/2021.”

Starting Nov. 1, non-resident foreigners will be allowed to enter the country as tourists.

After Tuesday's announcement, airlines had started coordinating with ANAC the modality and schedules of an unrestricted number of flights carrying as many passengers as they possibly can.

“Those who fill these planes can be Argentines or [foreign] residents. From October 1, nationals or residents of neighbouring countries and, as of November 1 - by decision of Immigration - nationals or residents of all countries,” ANAC explained.

The first company to announce an increase in flights abroad was Aerolineas Argentinas, it was reported.

“The decision of the Argentine government to gradually allow the reopening of air transport in the country is good news in several fronts,” Regional Vice President for the Americas of the Air Transport Association (IATA), Peter Cerda said.

“In the first place, it reestablishes the freedom to travel that will be especially welcome by those who were prevented from flying during the last 18 months and also, the airlines will be able to plan with greater predictability and recover the lost connectivity,” he added.

Half of the Argentine population has received two doses of some vaccine against COVID-19. In a country with 45.7 million inhabitants, 29,943,550 inhabitants had begun their vaccination schedule, according to Health Ministry sources.