Uruguay opened its stand at the 2020 Universal Expo in Dubai

6th Wednesday, October 2021 - 09:02 UTC Full article

Next 21 February 2022, will be Uruguay Day at the Universal Expo

Uruguay inaugurated Tuesday its stand at the 2020 Universal Expo in Dubai, an event that has attracted over 190 countries.

Attending the ceremony was Uruguay's Industry, Energy and Mining minister Omar Paganini, next to the ambassador before the United Arab Emirates, Alvaro Carlo Ceriani Moreira, plus staff, while on the host's side Culture and Youth minister and Commissar of the UAE pavilion Noura Al Kaabi and Deputy Economy, Foreign Trade and Industry Minister Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh. Also present were other ambassadors and representatives from Latin American countries.





The Dubai Universal Expo was suspended last year because of the Covid 19 pandemic and is scheduled to last until 31 March 2022, with the expected number of visitors during the six months, to reach some twenty million.



Next 21 February 2022, will be Uruguay Day at the Universal Expo and an Uruguayan delegation headed by president Luis Lacalle Pou will be attending.



On Monday was the official presentation of a video “Made in Uruguay”, with the message that Uruguay, “innovates, advances and surprises”, which will be the brand piece for all visitors of the stand. It presents Uruguay as a very politically stable country, advanced in social, educational and human rights issues, underlines the values of Uruguay's society and achievements during its two centuries of existence and the excellent conditions to invest and develop in the country.