UK helping Brazil to tackle vaccine innovation and R&D policies

7th Thursday, October 2021 - 09:23 UTC Full article

The Butantan center in Sao Paulo, one of Brazil's leading R&D facilities

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments across the world are turning their eyes to the importance of having a strong national life sciences industry – one that is capable of conducting fast, quality research and develop new health technologies to tackle incoming global health security threats.

Brazil counts with a robust vaccines and immuno-biological industry with some big national players; however there is no doubt that there is capacity for Brazil to be a global innovator.

The UK Government in Brazil is looking for a consultancy with in depth knowledge of the Brazilian life sciences, R&D policies and industry to deliver a practical study of what are the main policy barriers that, if tackled, can unlock the potential of vaccine innovation in Brazil. As an outcome of this assessment, the UK Government in Brazil will be able to work alongside its partners in country on how to tackle these challenges together.

The contractor will work to identify what are the key policies in place that enable the life sciences R&D sector in Brazil; map the key stakeholders in this process; analyse main policies, regulations and capacity constraints; provide insights on trends and where efforts in the future can be more impactful.

We are looking for a contractor that provides knowledge of the Brazilian health system and life sciences industry (especially vaccines and biological products), and the research and innovation environment in country.

More information on Terms of Reference - Vaccine Innovation in Brazil Study(ODT, 24.3KB)

Please submit proposals via e-mail to UKBrazil.ProsperityProgramme@fco.gov.uk including the information required by 12th October 2022.