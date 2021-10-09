Uruguay will trade with the world, President Lacalle announces

Lacalle highlighted “there is no crack in Uruguay”

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Friday told the America Business Forum in Punta del Este that his country was moving forward in trading with the world because it is what needs to be done.

“Uruguay is going to trade with the world because it is the progress and the leap that we must take in these years,” Lacalle said during the opening of the event which brings together politicians and people from the business and entertainment sectors.

“I would appeal again to responsible freedom,” he said regarding the handling of the pandemic in his country, particularly “when there is no handbook” on what to do, “no formula to deal with a crisis like this” and “everything has to be tailored to your country.”

“On the weekend of March 21-23, 2020, I was walking from one side to the other and receiving many messages. They were contrary to the sense of freedom Uruguayans have. Uruguayans have shown that they were capable of freedom and solidarity,” the President said.

“I would appeal again to the responsible freedom of Uruguayans,” he added, as he praised his aides for their efforts in buying vaccines when global mechanisms failed.

Lacalle also described Uruguay's political reality: “Our nation is a great nation and it is a collective construction. The one who becomes president does not have refundational complexes. In this uncertain world, Uruguay is distinguished there, not by this government, but by those who have passed and will come. Uruguay offers peace and trust. That is long term. And that is not assured by a president, it is assured by those who have passed and those who come,” he insisted.

The President also highlighted Uruguay's role as a place of freedom “where individuals will be able to enjoy ... the freedom to think and express themselves without censorship.”

“We are obsessed with opening Uruguay to the world. Uruguay is going to trade with the world because it is the progress and the leap that we must make in these years.”

Lacalle affirmed “Uruguay is the greatest country in the world.” where “there is no crack even if politicians wanted to.”

“We are stronger with Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay than alone. We have a role in Mercosur. And now it is to say to them: ‘Boys, we are going to open ourselves to the world,” Lacalle added.

“That is why I am convinced that the country is going to grow,” he went on.