UK eyes Gulf countries for FTA following Brexit

11th Monday, October 2021 - 07:37 UTC Full article

Trevelyan has launched a 14-week consultation on what businesses would like to see in a trade deal before formal negotiations start next year

After leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom is out looking for new business associates and countries in the Persian Gulf seem to be the answer.

“It is with great joy and pleasure that I announce today the official start of the negotiations for a free trade agreement between the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries and the United Kingdom,” said Bahrain's Minister of Industry Friday evening.

The UK already has strong economic and political ties with the GCC member states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

“There is no doubt that we will collectively embark on a new chapter, which will consolidate our long-standing trade and investment cooperation,” Zayed al-Zayani, whose country currently chairs the GCC, added in a statement.

Trade between the UK and the Gulf countries reached more than 30 billion pounds in 2020, according to the British government, which stated that “a far-reaching trade agreement would bring our relationship to the next level. ”

UK International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan welcomed the “enormous opportunity to liberalize trade with a growing market” while strengthening ties “with a region vital to our strategic interests”.

Since leaving the European Union, London has tried to strengthen its commercial ties with its traditional partners such as the United States, Australia and the Gulf countries.

The latter are among the largest economies in the Arab world, starting with Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, but also the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which are home to a population with high purchasing power.

Thus, the US is picking up where EU failed, bringing new hopes to farmers in Britain, as Trevelyan launched a 14-week consultation on what businesses would like to see in a trade deal before formal negotiations start next year, although such a deal would re-ignite concerns over human rights abuses in the region, it was feared, although others said it would be an improvement “on ties the UK had as an EU member”.

The six countries involved in the GCC have all been at the centre of significant human rights concerns, from the treatment of migrant workers to the murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.