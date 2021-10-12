IMF Board reaffirms full confidence in Managing Director Georgieva Kristalina

12th Tuesday, October 2021 - 09:20 UTC Full article

Having looked at all the evidence presented, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties

The IMF Executive Board on Monday concluded its review of the matter raised by WilmerHale’s investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report.

This was the eighth such Board meeting on this matter, as part of the Executive Board’s commitment to a thorough, objective, and timely review. In particular, the Executive Board had two extensive discussions each with the representatives of WilmerHale as well as with the Managing Director Georgieva Kristalina. The Executive Board also took note that the World Bank’s investigation of potential World Bank staff misconduct in the Doing Business report matter is ongoing.

The Executive Board considered that the information presented in the course of its review did not conclusively demonstrate that Managing Director Kristalina played an improper role regarding the Doing Business 2018 Report when she was CEO of the World Bank.

Having looked at all the evidence presented, the Executive Board reaffirms its full confidence in the Managing Director’s leadership and ability to continue to effectively carry out her duties. The Board trusts in the Managing Director’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of governance and integrity in the IMF.

The Executive Board also reiterates its commitment to supporting the Managing Director in maintaining the highest standards of governance and integrity in the data, research, and operations of the IMF and has confidence in the impartiality and analytical excellence of IMF staff and in the IMF’s robust and effective channels for complaint, dissent, and accountability. At the same time, the Executive Board plans to meet to consider possible additional steps to ensure the strength of institutional safeguards in these areas.

The Executive Board looks forward to continuing to work with Ms Kristalina, the rest of the Management team, and the IMF’s dedicated staff to address the serious challenges facing the global economy and the IMF’s member countries.