Peruvian President praises China's meaning to his country's exports

15th Friday, October 2021 - 09:20 UTC Full article

Trade with China results a better quality of life for Peruvians, Castillo said

Peru's President Pedro Castillo Thursday highlighted China's importance as a strategic Asia-Pacific partner in terms of foreign trade and investments.

“Bilateral relations, the diplomatic sphere and those of commercial interest for the benefit of all Peruvians are strengthened with this type of event,” said Castillo during the opening of the 130th Canton Fair, which promotes online trade of Chinese products.

During his inauguration speech, which was held virtually, Castillo expressed his firm will bolster commercial relations, strengthening the ties of friendship between the two countries. To highlight China'¡s relevance as Peru's main trading partner, the head of state underscored trade last year amounted to more than US $ 22 billion, driven by Peruvian exports worth US $ 12.5 billion.

Castillo insisted that thanks to international trade with China, his country generated greater opportunities for economic growth which led to improving the quality of life, while the Canton Fair was a great opportunity for the sharing of knowledge, technology, and culture.

The President stressed that, despite the pandemic, trade was recovering hastily, having reached a flow of US $ 14.5 billion, a 75% increase compared to the same period in 2020, boosted mainly by larger Peruvian shipments from the fishing, mining and agro-industrial sectors.

The Canton Fair aims to improve the commercial connection between China and the world. It is a platform for Chinese companies to explore the international market and structure a base to implement the strategies of the Asian giant that allow the growth of foreign trade.